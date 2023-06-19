UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrives In Belarus To Discuss Relations, Cooperation - State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrives in Belarus to Discuss Relations, Cooperation - State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu has arrived in Belarus on an official visit to discuss bilateral relations and economic cooperation, Belarusian state-run Belta news agency reported on Sunday, citing the country's foreign ministry.

Nurtleu will hold a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik to discuss the bilateral relations, political, trade-economic cooperation and support in the international arena, the report said.

Belarus and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in September 1992. The Kazakh Embassy in Belarus was opened in 1995, and the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan has been operating since 1997.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Belarus Kazakhstan September Sunday

Recent Stories

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

20 minutes ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

31 minutes ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

2 hours ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.