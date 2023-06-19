Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrives in Belarus to Discuss Relations, Cooperation - State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu has arrived in Belarus on an official visit to discuss bilateral relations and economic cooperation, Belarusian state-run Belta news agency reported on Sunday, citing the country's foreign ministry.

Nurtleu will hold a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik to discuss the bilateral relations, political, trade-economic cooperation and support in the international arena, the report said.

Belarus and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in September 1992. The Kazakh Embassy in Belarus was opened in 1995, and the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan has been operating since 1997.