Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Separate Talks With Bolton, Pompeo on Boosting Partnership

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov held meetings with top US diplomatic and security officials in Washington to discuss boosting the strategic partnership between the two countries, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton and a State Department spokesperson said in separate statements.

"Great meeting with Foreign Minister Atamkulov Kazakhstan to strengthen our already robust relationship," Bolton said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Bolton praised Kazakhstan for working with the US "to advance energy, economic, security and other regional priorities.

"

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a separate meeting with Atamkulov to discuss boosting the strategic partnership, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

Pompeo, during the meeting, praised Kazakhstan's global leadership in the repatriation and reintegration of its citizens from Syria and commended his country's support for a lasting peace in Afghanistan, Ortagus added.