MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi believes that an attack on the country's capital would be enough got a coup but it was prevented thanks to the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Euractiv news portal reported.

The Kazakh foreign minister also does not think the Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his relatives were involved in the recent unrest, according to the news outlet. The diplomat, however, noted that an investigation into the developments would find out what happened.

Commenting on the possible support from China, the minister said that it had been impossible to ask China for military assistance during the riots, as there is no legal basis for this. But Beijing was ready to help, he added.