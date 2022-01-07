UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Foreign Minister Told Blinken About Counterterrorist Operation - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, telling him about the counterterrorist operation held in the country, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Ministry (Tileuberdi) has thoroughly informed Blinken about the situation in the country as well as about the counterterrorist operation conducted with the participation of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) peacekeeping forces," the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

