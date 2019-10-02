UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Expects French President To Visit Nur-Sultan Soon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:20 PM

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Expects French President to Visit Nur-Sultan Soon

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Nur-Sultan in the near future, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday following talks between the two countries' high-level officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Nur-Sultan in the near future, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday following talks between the two countries' high-level officials.

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko visited Paris where he met with the French state secretary for Europe and foreign affairs and co-chair of the Kazakh-French intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne. Their discussions focused on bilateral cooperation in various areas.

"Furthering bilateral strategic cooperation in all spheres was a central focus of the talks. Separately, the two sides looked at developments in the realization of priority projects in the context of preparing for French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to Kazakhstan in the near future," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Vassilenko had confirmed Kazakhstan's intention to expand bilateral relations with France in such areas as energy, agriculture, industry and digitization.

Lemoyne, in turn, gave high praise to France's developing relations with Kazakhstan, adding that Paris was also interested in furthering mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to the ministry, France is one of Kazakhstan's top five trade and investment partners. Over the past 10 years, bilateral trade has exceeded $50 billion, and there are now over 130 companies with French capital located within Kazakhstan.

