Kazakh Foreign Ministry Expects Next Astana-Format Meeting On Syria In Late Nov-Early Dec

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is expected to host the next Astana-format meeting on Syria in late November or early December, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Aibek Smadiyarov, said on Monday.

"We have not yet received an official note from the guarantor states [Russia, Iran and Turkey] on holding the next round [of negotiations], talks are being conducted, and we expect to hold the next round in late November or early December," Smadiyarov said at a briefing.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on November 6 that the next meeting in the Astana format could be held soon.

