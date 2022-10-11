UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Mulls Evacuation Of Embassy Staff From Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Mulls Evacuation of Embassy Staff From Kiev

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Kazakhstan is considering the evacuation of staff from its embassy in Kiev after Russian airstrikes, with the decision expected in coming days, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said.

On Monday, Russia carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure used for military supplies and connectivity in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council. The Kazakh embassy in Kiev recommended on Monday that Kazakh nationals refrain from traveling to Ukraine, and those who are there were asked to leave the country if possible.

"The embassy is continuing to work now. There is no discussion about closing the embassy, the question is about the evacuation of our embassy staff," Smadiyarov told reporters.

The decision will be made in the coming few days, the spokesman said, adding that it is likely that all Kazakh diplomatic corps would be evacuated.

Air attacks and explosions rocked several parts of Ukraine on Monday, affecting the capital of Kiev as well as such cities as Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava. Explosions were heard in some parts of Ukraine again on Tuesday morning.

