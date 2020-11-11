UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Praises Russia's Role In Facilitating Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:41 PM

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Praises Russia's Role in Facilitating Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Wednesday has said it welcomes the recent signing of a ceasefire agreement to end the conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that Kazakhstan also recognizes the constructive role Russia played in facilitating the negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Wednesday has said it welcomes the recent signing of a ceasefire agreement to end the conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that Kazakhstan also recognizes the constructive role Russia played in facilitating the negotiations.

In a statement published online, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that the deal can serve as the foundation for a more comprehensive agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh's future, adding that officials in Kazakhstan recognize the work done by Russian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani leaders.

"We especially note the constructive role Russia played in achieving this agreement and its peacekeeping efforts aimed at the practical implementation of the agreement," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry wrote.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in late September, and Russia played a leading role in trying to stop the clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yerevan and Baku agreed to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire first on October 9, although the agreement only held for a matter of hours, as was the case for a US-brokered truce agreed several weeks later.

On Monday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had signed an agreement with both Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire entered into force at 00:00 Moscow time on Tuesday (21:00 GMT on Monday).

The agreement also paved the way for the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

