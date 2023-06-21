UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Proposes Ending Meetings On Syria In Astana Format

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Kazakhstan proposes that the recent, 20th Astana talks on Syria become the final round of meetings in this format, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said on Wednesday.

"We propose declaring the 20th international meeting the final round of the Astana process on Syria.

We ask that this decision be included in the joint statement," Tumysh said during a plenary session after the 20th round of talks.

Kazakhstan's proposal can be partially explained by "the return of Syria to the Arab family," the senior diplomat added.

