Kazakh Foreign Ministry Says Hosting Afghan Refugees Not On Agenda

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) SULTAN, August 18 (Sputnik) - The issue of hosting Afghan refugees is currently not on agenda for Kazakhstan, the Foreign MInistry's spokesman, Aibek Smadiyarov, said on Wednesday.

"There is no decision on refugees, the issue of refugees is not on the agenda now," Smadiyarov told reporters.

At the same time, the spokesman said that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the ministry to work out the possible return of ethnic Kazakhs from Afghanistan.

"In connection with the appeal of ethnic Kazakhs in Afghanistan, the head of state instructed the Foreign Ministry to provide maximum assistance in ensuring security and their possible return to their historical homeland," Smadiyarov said, adding that approximately 200 ethnic Kazakhs live in Afghanistan.

