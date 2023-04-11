Kazakh Foreign Policy Prioritizes Strategic Cooperation With Russia - Minister

ASTANA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The development of fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia is a priority of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said on Tuesday.

"I would like to emphasize that the development of fruitful equal and mutually beneficial strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation is the main priority of our foreign policy," Nurtleu said following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Nurtleu also noted that the two countries managed to maintain harmonious and constructive relations during a difficult international situation.

"Thanks to the ongoing active dialogue, there are currently no problems between our countries. Most importantly... if there are any difficult topics on our agenda, in principle, we traditionally resolve everything in the spirit of alliance and friendship," he said.

The minister also said that Russia-Kazakhstan relations were an example of successful and effective cooperation, which is a basis for stability and security in the post-Soviet Eurasia.

Lavrov, in turn, said that the sides had a frank exchange of opinions on a variety of international topics, including the Ukraine crisis.

"We always have a frank exchange of views on all issues that are relevant to the international agenda. We also talked about the situation in and around Ukraine. We expressed our updated assessments of what is happening as a project conceived by the collective West to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," he said.

Additionally, the Russian minister said that Moscow appreciates Kazakhstan's balanced stance on the situation in Ukraine, and the parties will continue dialogue on this and other issues.