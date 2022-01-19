UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Government Has No Intention Of Punishing Peaceful Protesters - Ambassador To US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Kazakh Government Has No Intention of Punishing Peaceful Protesters - Ambassador to US

The government of Kazakhstan will not punish peaceful protesters in the wake of the recent unrest, the Kazakh ambassador to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The government of Kazakhstan will not punish peaceful protesters in the wake of the recent unrest, the Kazakh ambassador to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, said on Wednesday.

"It's important to know that the government has no intention to punish peaceful protesters whatsoever," Ashikbayev said. "The authorities will definitely ensure due process, respect for human rights and transparency and the rule of law."

Ashikbayev noted, citing official statistics, that 102 individuals are currently in custody, courts have considered 8,354 administrative cases, over 3,300 individuals have been issued warnings without any penalties imposed, while 1,600 others have been fined.

In early January, mass protests swept Kazakhstan after a twofold increase in gas prices.

Despite the government's attempts to quell discontent and promises to bring prices down, protests turned violent and escalated into deadly clashes with police in several regions.

Nearly 1,000 people were injured, the United Nations said. According to the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office, 4,578 people were injured and 225 people, including 19 security officials, were killed.

The Kazakh government said the protests had been hijacked by terrorist groups aided by foreign actors. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control. The situation has since stabilized, and peacekeepers have departed.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police United Nations United States Kazakhstan January Gas Government

Recent Stories

Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive

Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive

44 seconds ago
 Palestine Backs Russia's Call to Convene Mideast Q ..

Palestine Backs Russia's Call to Convene Mideast Quartet Meeting - Foreign Minis ..

46 seconds ago
 Proportion of Covid positive cases in Sindh jumped ..

Proportion of Covid positive cases in Sindh jumped to 19 per cent: Murtaza Wahab ..

49 seconds ago
 Indus River System Authority releases 26842 cusec ..

Indus River System Authority releases 26842 cuseces water

51 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in case against teachers' pro ..

5 minutes ago
 Iran firefighters protest living conditions on dea ..

Iran firefighters protest living conditions on deadly blaze anniversary

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.