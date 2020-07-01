Kazakh Government Proposes 2-Week Quarantine Beginning on Sunday Over COVID-19 - President

The government of Kazakhstan proposes to introduce a two-week quarantine in the country starting on Sunday to combat the spread of coronavirus amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The government of Kazakhstan proposes to introduce a two-week quarantine in the country starting on Sunday to combat the spread of coronavirus amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

Tokayev has previously instructed the state commission for the coronavirus control to work out and submit proposals for the introduction of strict quarantine in the country.

"The government submitted a plan to reimpose quarantine from July 5 for a period of 14 days [with a possibility of further extension].

Tomorrow, after the meeting of the inter-ministerial commission, the health minister will provide clarifications," Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

Over 41,000 symptomatic and asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the outbreak, and the country's death toll stands at 188. Since June 9, the daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has nearly tripled and now it stands at around 500 cases per day.