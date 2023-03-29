Kazakh Government Resigns After Election of New Lower House - Presidential Press Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The government of Kazakhstan, led by Alikhan Smailov, has resigned in connection with the election of a new composition of the lower house of the republic's parliament, the Kazakh presidential press service said in a statement.

According to the Kazakh constitution, the government resigns when a new lower house of parliament is elected. Relevant elections occurred on March 19.

According to the Central Election Commission, most seats - 62 out of 98 - were taken by the largest party, Amanat.

"In connection with the resignation of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan before the newly elected Majilis of the parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I order the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to fulfill its duties until the approval of the new composition of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the decree by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says.