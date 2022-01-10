UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Government Telegram Channel Deletes Initial Post About 164 Killed In Unrest

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Kazakh Government Telegram Channel Deletes Initial Post About 164 Killed in Unrest

The Kazakh government official Telegram channel that publishes official information from Kazakh ministries and departments about the situation in the country, has deleted an earlier message claiming that 164 people were killed during the riots in the country

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - The Kazakh government official Telegram channel that publishes official information from Kazakh ministries and departments about the situation in the country, has deleted an earlier message claiming that 164 people were killed during the riots in the country.

On Sunday, the channel posted a message saying that, according to the Kazakh Health Ministry, 164 people were killed in the protests, 103 of them died in Almaty.

However, the country's health ministry told the Kazakh media Vlast that it had never provided such data.

Earlier in January, a wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan, following a twofold rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, protests turned violent and descended into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions.

Almost 1,000 people were injured, the United Nations said. According to the country's Interior Ministry, 17 law enforcers were killed.

The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's assistance, which was granted. CSTO peacekeepers were sent to Kazakhstan.

On Friday, the Kazakh president said that there were still militants who continued resistance and pledged to fight those who did not lay down their arms. At the same time, Tokayev said that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues.

