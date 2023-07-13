Open Menu

Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout In Early July On Grid Mismanagement

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July on Grid Mismanagement

The massive blackout in Kazakhstan's oil-rich west earlier this month was a result of flaws in the planning of maintenance works on the grid and forecast of energy balance, the Kazakh government said on Thursday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The massive blackout in Kazakhstan's oil-rich west earlier this month was a result of flaws in the planning of maintenance works on the grid and forecast of energy balance, the Kazakh government said on Thursday.

The blackout occurred on July 3 and affected both residential areas and large industrial facilities, including the Atyrau oil refinery and drilling facilities of the state-owned KazMunayGas company. On July 9, local utility Maek said it fixed the problem at its energy bloc whose shutdown had caused the outage. The government tasked a special commission with an inquiry into the incident.

"The situation indicates shortcoming in the prognosis of energy balance and planing of maintenance works for the energy system in the western region. The implementation of the plan to strengthen western grid has been lagging," the government said after a meeting where the special commission briefed Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on its findings.

The state commission has also found that power plants of the affected region have a high breakdown rate due to serious wear.

The officials responsible for the blackout are still being determined, the government said.�

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Oil Atyrau Kazakhstan July Government

Recent Stories

Water underscored as frontline issue for climate c ..

Water underscored as frontline issue for climate change adaptation

31 seconds ago
 Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With Ch ..

Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With China's Wang in Jakarta - State ..

35 seconds ago
 Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to ..

Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to Tighten Migration Rules

38 seconds ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

14 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstri ..

US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstrike as Early as August - US Jou ..

46 seconds ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

29 minutes ago
IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and A ..

IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

12 minutes ago
 Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaa ..

Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaalat payments: Faisal Kundi

12 minutes ago
 Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of Ju ..

Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of July 1 - Central Bank

12 minutes ago
 NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen d ..

NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen disaster risk reduction

12 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World