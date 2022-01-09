Kazakh Health Ministry Denies Almaty Military Biolab Capture

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan's Health Ministry denied on Sunday losing control of the Central Reference Laboratory, a military biological lab near Almaty.

"It is not true. The facility is being guarded," the ministry said in reference to social media reports claiming gunmen had seized the lab, causing a leak of dangerous pathogens.