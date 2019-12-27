UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Health Ministry Says 8 People Injured In Plane Crash Remain In Serious Condition

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:09 PM

Kazakh Health Ministry Says 8 People Injured in Plane Crash Remain in Serious Condition

The condition of eight people injured in the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Almaty is assessed as near critical, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The condition of eight people injured in the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Almaty is assessed as near critical, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier the ministry said that ten people remained in critical condition following the crash.

"Forty-seven people have been hospitalized, eight of which remain in severely serious condition, while 38 remain in moderate condition and another person is in moderate condition, but closer to mild," Deputy Health Minister Kamalzhan Nadirov said at a briefing.

