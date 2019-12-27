Kazakh Interior Ministry Opens Preliminary Investigation Into Almaty Plane Crash

The Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Friday that it had opened preliminary investigation into flight safety rules violation after the plane crash near Almaty

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Friday that it had opened preliminary investigation into flight safety rules violation after the plane crash near Almaty.

The Bek Air airline's plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board, crashed earlier in the day soon after take-off.

It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. Fifteen people were killed in the incident, according to local health officials.

"The Interior Ministry has opened pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 344 'Violation of safety rules and air transport exploitation rules' of the Kazakh Criminal Code. An investigation team has been formed, which comprises experienced investigators and criminal experts," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.