Kazakh Interior Ministry Says 11 Riot Leaders Detained In Aktobe Region

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Kazakh Interior Ministry Says 11 Riot Leaders Detained in Aktobe Region

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - At least 11 organizers and instigators of the riots were detained in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"11 organizers and instigators were detained," the ministry said in a statement.

Two of them were seized on suspicion of committing a crime under the article "Organization of mass disorder." In relation to the others, a legal assessment of their actions is being conducted.

In the administrative center of the region, the city of Aktobe, a curfew has been introduced from 22:00 to 6:00 (from 17:00 to 1:00 GMT).

The authorities previously reported that the situation is under the full control of law enforcement officers.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier this week, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. The president declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help bring the situation under control.

