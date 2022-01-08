Kazakh Interior Ministry Says 7 Police Officers Killed During Unrest in Republic

The Kazakh Interior Ministry on Friday published a list of police officers killed during unrest in Kazakhstan

NUR SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The Kazakh Interior Ministry on Friday published a list of police officers killed during unrest in Kazakhstan.

According to the list, seven police officers were killed during protests.

On Thursday, the Kazakh news agency Tengrinews.kz citing the interior ministry reported that 18 police officers and soldiers were killed during rallies in the republic.