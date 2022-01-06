Kazakh Interior Ministry Says Doing Everything to Avoid Escalation of Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 5 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan's law enforcement agencies are doing everything possible to prevent escalation of violence in the country, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The interior affairs agencies are currently taking all necessary measures to prevent escalation of violence from growing. A number of instigators and organziers of riots, who have violated the law, are being held accountable under criminal and administrative law," the ministry said in a statement, urging citizens not fall for provocations.