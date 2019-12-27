Kazakh Interior Ministry Says Total of 12 People Killed in Plane Crash Near Almaty

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said on Friday that a total of 12 people were killed and 49 people received injuries in the plane crash near Almaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said on Friday that a total of 12 people were killed and 49 people received injuries in the plane crash near Almaty.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board, crashed earlier in the day soon after take-off. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. Initially, 15 people were reported to have been killed in the incident.

"As a result of the incident, 12 people were killed, 49 were injured," the ministry's spokesman Nursultan Nurakhmetov said, adding that the numbers came from the country's Health Ministry.

He added that the identities of the victims had been established.

Later on Friday, the Interior Ministry released a statement which said there were four foreigners on board the plane, including two Ukrainians, one Kyrgyz and a Chinese national. All four survived the crash.