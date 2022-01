A journalist of one of the Kazakh media was injured during a "cleanup" opearion in Almaty, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) A journalist of one of the Kazakh media was injured during a "cleanup" opearion in Almaty, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The security forces provided the wounded person with first aid.