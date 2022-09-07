UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Justice Ministry Prepares Draft Bills To Limit Presidential Powers

Published September 07, 2022

Kazakh Justice Ministry Prepares Draft Bills to Limit Presidential Powers

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 7 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Justice Ministry presented on Wednesday draft bills that limit certain powers of the president and ban their close relatives from holding senior positions in the government.

Kazakh Justice Minister Kanat Musin presented a package of bills at the plenary session of the lower house of the parliament on Wednesday. The drafts were approved by the deputies in the first reading.

"In general, the draft laws provide for amendments in seven spheres. First, these are the amendments concerning the president. The draft bills contain amendments that reduce certain powers of the president in relation to regional executive bodies and the High Judicial Council, reduce the so-called presidential quota in the Senate (upper house) of the parliament, as well as the introduction of certain restrictions during the president's term of office," Musin said.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree in May that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments for early June. Over 77% of voters supported the political reforms of transforming Kazakhstan from a super-presidential republic to presidential, strengthening the role of the country's parliament.

Tokayev also proposed on September 1 to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election. This proposal will be under review of governmental bodies.

Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years. The same person cannot be elected president of the republic more than two times in a row.

