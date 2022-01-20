UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Lawmaker Urges To Await Kazakh Unrest Probe Results In Light Of EU Draft Resolution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) It is possible to draw conclusions about the events that took place in Kazakhstan in early January only on the basis of the results of an official investigation, Kazakh lawmaker Azat Peruashev told Sputnik, commenting on the recent EU resolution on the matter.

Members of the European Parliament have called for an international investigation into the recent developments in Kazakhstan and sanctions against the country's officials under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, according to a final draft resolution on the human rights situation in the Central Asian nation.

"In regard to such big events, we should not hurry and get ahead of ourselves. We must wait for the end of the official investigation, which is now being conducted by our authorities.

If necessary, I think the Kazakh authorities, law enforcement agencies and others will provide all the necessary information to our colleagues in the European Parliament," Peruashev said.

At the same time, the lawmaker noted that before providing this information, it is necessary to figure out what happened "because all this is too different from just peaceful protests, as maybe someone is now trying to reduce it to this."

According to the currently available information, armed attacks on state institutions took place simultaneously and in a coordinated manner in almost all regional and some district centers, in all large cities, he said, adding that it does not look like peaceful protests.

