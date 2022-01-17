Kazakh Leader Calls for Reducing Presence of State in Economy - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for reducing the presence of the state in the economy and privatizing the assets of National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Monday.

"According to the head of state, it is necessary to reduce the excessive presence of the state in the economy, to intensify the privatization of the assets of the Samruk-Kazyna fund for this purpose," Uali wrote on Instagram.