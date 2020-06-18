UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Leader Nazarbayev, 79, Has Coronavirus: Official Website

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:07 PM

Kazakh leader Nazarbayev, 79, has coronavirus: official website

Kazakhstan's 79-year-old former president and official 'Leader of the Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev has tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement on his official website said Thursday

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Kazakhstan's 79-year-old former president and official 'Leader of the Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev has tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement on his official website said Thursday.

"Currently, the First President of Kazakhstan is in self-isolation. Unfortunately, the last test... for the coronavirus infection showed a positive result. There is no cause for concern," the statement said.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Under-12 and Over-60 can now take part in sports a ..

3 minutes ago

Oman announces 739 new COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago

Rs211000 fine imposed on petrol pumps, 121 issued ..

1 minute ago

Japanese Lawmaker Couple Arrested Over Allegedly B ..

1 minute ago

Thailand reports 6 new coronavirus cases

54 minutes ago

Turkey Refuses to Hold Talks on Libya With Eastern ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.