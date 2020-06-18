Kazakh Leader Nazarbayev, 79, Has Coronavirus: Official Website
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:07 PM
NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Kazakhstan's 79-year-old former president and official 'Leader of the Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev has tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement on his official website said Thursday.
"Currently, the First President of Kazakhstan is in self-isolation. Unfortunately, the last test... for the coronavirus infection showed a positive result. There is no cause for concern," the statement said.