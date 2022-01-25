UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Leader Proposes Holding Ministerial Discussions Between Central Asian States, China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Kazakh Leader Proposes Holding Ministerial Discussions Between Central Asian States, China

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 25 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev suggested on Tuesday organizing minister-level consultations between Central Asian nations and China to work out joint measures in trade and transport.

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China participate on Tuesday in an online Central Asia-China forum, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

"To develop joint approaches on trade and transport interrelation, I propose launching a mechanism of ministerial consultations of Central Asia plus China," Tokayev said at an online summit.

He cited data that show that trade volume between China and Central Asia has grown more than 100 times over 30 years, adding that this is far from the limit. In this regard, according to Tokayev, it is vital to exert efforts to further boost economic and trade cooperation.

"This task involves diversifying the structure of trade turnover, removing barriers, restoring order in customs affairs, and introducing innovative solutions," the president explained.

Kazakhstan has the means to increase export supplies to China in 135 sectors, including organic agricultural products and food, by more than $1 billion, he specified.

Related Topics

China Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan January From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

43 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

1 hour ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

1 hour ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

1 hour ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.