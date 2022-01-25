Kazakh Leader Proposes Holding Ministerial Discussions Between Central Asian States, China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 25 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev suggested on Tuesday organizing minister-level consultations between Central Asian nations and China to work out joint measures in trade and transport.

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China participate on Tuesday in an online Central Asia-China forum, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

"To develop joint approaches on trade and transport interrelation, I propose launching a mechanism of ministerial consultations of Central Asia plus China," Tokayev said at an online summit.

He cited data that show that trade volume between China and Central Asia has grown more than 100 times over 30 years, adding that this is far from the limit. In this regard, according to Tokayev, it is vital to exert efforts to further boost economic and trade cooperation.

"This task involves diversifying the structure of trade turnover, removing barriers, restoring order in customs affairs, and introducing innovative solutions," the president explained.

Kazakhstan has the means to increase export supplies to China in 135 sectors, including organic agricultural products and food, by more than $1 billion, he specified.