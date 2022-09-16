Kazakh Leader Proposes to Build Up Military-Political Cooperation Among SCO Countries

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 16 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday invited the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to build up cooperation in the military-political sphere.

"The main priority of the SCO remains the strengthening of regional security. It is necessary to continue the implementation of previously adopted documents providing for joint activities in this important area. Therefore, we propose to increase cooperation in the military-political sphere between the defense departments and special services," Tokayev said at the SCO summit in Samarkand.