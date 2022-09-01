Kazakh Leader Proposes to Limit Presidential Term to 7 Years Without Right to Re-Election

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) SULTAN, September 1 (Sputnik) - Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday proposed to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election.

"I recommend limiting the presidential term to one term of seven years. But re-election is prohibited," Tokayev said in his address to the people of the country at a joint meeting of the chambers of parliament.

Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years. The same person cannot be elected president of the republic more than twice in a row.