UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Leader Says Restrictions To Return As Virus Surges

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:33 PM

Kazakh leader says restrictions to return as virus surges

The president of Kazakhstan criticised top officials on Monday for their coronavirus response and ordered the return of lockdown measures as the Central Asian country struggles to control a surge in infections

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The president of Kazakhstan criticised top officials on Monday for their coronavirus response and ordered the return of lockdown measures as the Central Asian country struggles to control a surge in infections.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed a state commission to decide within two days which fresh anti-virus measures to impose after hospital staff warned they were running out of beds.

Oil-rich Kazakhstan has seen infections surge in recent weeks after an unpopular two-month lockdown was lifted in mid-May.

During a government meeting held by video link, Tokayev singled out mayors in the three largest cities and the deputy prime minister among other officials for "unsatisfactory" work containing the disease.

Total cases in Kazakhstan stood at just over 11,000 at the beginning of June, with around half of patients recovered.

Infections have soared to over 21,000 as of Monday, not including more than 16,000 asymptomatic cases that authorities began counting separately earlier this month.

A total of 183 fatalities have been recorded, while about 13,000 people have recovered.

Top health officials have insisted the country has enough beds for virus patients even as hospital chiefs throughout the country sound the alarm over medical facilities nearing full capacity.

A key laboratory on Monday said it would stop paid-for-tests after being put under strain from high demand.

Last week saw long queues for coronavirus tests in the capital Nur-Sultan and the largest city of Almaty.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Almaty Kazakhstan June From Government Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

6 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

21 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

1 hour ago

Kim Kardashian sells 20 percent stake in beauty br ..

3 minutes ago

Distt Admin seals five plazas over violation of CO ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.