Almaty, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday characterised days of historic unrest in his Central Asian country as a coup attempt and vowed his security services would never shoot peaceful protesters.

"Armed militants who were waiting in the wings joined the protests. The main goal was obvious: the undermining of the constitutional order, the destruction of government institutions and the seizure of power. It was an attempted coup d'etat", he said.

Tokayev said his security forces would "never fire" on peaceful protesters and that a Moscow-led military mission in Kazakhstan would end "soon".