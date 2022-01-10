UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Leader Says Unrest Was 'attempted Coup D'etat'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 01:56 PM

Kazakh leader says unrest was 'attempted coup d'etat'

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday characterised days of historic unrest in his Central Asian country as a coup attempt and vowed his security services would never shoot peaceful protesters

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday characterised days of historic unrest in his Central Asian country as a coup attempt and vowed his security services would never shoot peaceful protesters.

"Armed militants who were waiting in the wings joined the protests. The main goal was obvious: the undermining of the constitutional order, the destruction of government institutions and the seizure of power. It was an attempted coup d'etat", he said.

Tokayev said his security forces would "never fire" on peaceful protesters and that a Moscow-led military mission in Kazakhstan would end "soon".

Related Topics

Fire Militants Kazakhstan Government Asia

Recent Stories

Next LG polls in Islamabad to be held through EVMs ..

Next LG polls in Islamabad to be held through EVMs: Shibli Faraz

3 minutes ago
 Humayun Saeed to star in British Drama ‘The Crow ..

Humayun Saeed to star in British Drama ‘The Crown’

16 minutes ago
 Tokayev Says Recent Developments in Kazakhstan Hav ..

Tokayev Says Recent Developments in Kazakhstan Have Been Prepared for Long Time

3 minutes ago
 Doubts About Legitimacy of CSTO Mission in Kazakhs ..

Doubts About Legitimacy of CSTO Mission in Kazakhstan Caused by Misunderstanding ..

3 minutes ago
 Malaysian villager killed in tiger attack

Malaysian villager killed in tiger attack

3 minutes ago
 PIA brings down per aircraft employees' ratio to 2 ..

PIA brings down per aircraft employees' ratio to 260: CEO

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.