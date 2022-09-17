UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Leader Signs Law On Constitutional Amendments - President's Office

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Kazakh Leader Signs Law on Constitutional Amendments - President's Office

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on constitutional amendments, including the introduction of a seven-year presidency term and renaming the capital back to Astana, the president's office said on Saturday.

The Kazakh parliament has approved in the first reading on September 16 the amendments to the national constitution on the seven-year presidential term and renaming of the capital Nur-Sultan back to Astana.

"The head of state signed a law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on introducing amendments and changes to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" the statement read.

Tokayev proposed on September 1 to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election. Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years and not more than two times in a row.

Astana was renamed into Nur-Sultan in March 2019 to honor Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was finishing his almost 30-year tenure at the time. The initiative was put forth by his successor, incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and enshrined into the constitution by the parliament the same day.

Related Topics

Parliament Astana Same Reading Kazakhstan March September 2019

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood vi ..

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood victims

13 minutes ago
 PM's struggle for translation headphone caused emb ..

PM's struggle for translation headphone caused embarrassment: Fawad Chaudhary

43 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

55 minutes ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

2 hours ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

2 hours ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.