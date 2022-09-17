ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on constitutional amendments, including the introduction of a seven-year presidency term and renaming the capital back to Astana, the president's office said on Saturday.

The Kazakh parliament has approved in the first reading on September 16 the amendments to the national constitution on the seven-year presidential term and renaming of the capital Nur-Sultan back to Astana.

"The head of state signed a law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on introducing amendments and changes to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" the statement read.

Tokayev proposed on September 1 to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election. Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years and not more than two times in a row.

Astana was renamed into Nur-Sultan in March 2019 to honor Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was finishing his almost 30-year tenure at the time. The initiative was put forth by his successor, incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and enshrined into the constitution by the parliament the same day.