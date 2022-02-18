UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Leader To Talk About Results Of January Events Probe In Mid-March - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 11:10 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will talk about the results of the investigation into the January events during his address to the nation in mid-March, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Friday.

"The head of state plans to publish the preliminary results of the investigation in his March address to the nation of Kazakhstan," Uali wrote on Facebook.

The president plans to present his program of political reforms during his speech. 

