Kazakh Lower House Speaker Nigmatulin Submits Resignation Letter

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The speaker of Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament, Nurlan Nigmatulin, has filed a lawmaker resignation letter, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a statement.

According to the statement, presidential administration head Yerlan Koshanov was registered as lower house deputy instead of Nigmatulin.