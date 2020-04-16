UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Military Aircraft Crashes In Karaganda Region, Pilots Survive - Defense Ministry

The MiG-31 plane of the Kazakhstan Air Force crashed near the airport of Karaganda during a scheduled preparation for combat duty, the pilots ejected and survived, the republic's defense ministry said on Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The MiG-31 plane of the Kazakhstan Air Force crashed near the airport of Karaganda during a scheduled preparation for combat duty, the pilots ejected and survived, the republic's defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The accident occurred south of the airfield in Karaganda.

After takeoff, one of the engines caught fire. After receiving an order to eject, military pilots directed the aircraft into the field, away from the settlement, making sure that nothing threatens the civilian population, and ejected. The pilots are alive," the ministry said.

The investigation into the accident started, a search and rescue team of the Kazakhstan Air Force arrived at the scene, it said.

