Kazakh Military Announces Operation To Clear Central Almaty Square

Published January 07, 2022 | 11:10 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's military warned people gathered in the central square in Almaty, the nation's largest city, about an imminent operation to clear the area.

An armored police vehicle pulled up near Republic Square on Friday morning, a Sputnik correspondent said. Soldiers said the operation would begin in "10 minutes." People have been leaving the area.

