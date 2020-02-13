UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Minister Describes Nazarbayev's Grandson Controversy As Attempt To Pressure Country

Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:16 PM

The situation around the highly-publicized posts of Aisultan Nazarbayev, the grandson of the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, is an attempt to discredit the former head of state and apply pressure on the country, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev said Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) - The situation around the highly-publicized posts of Aisultan Nazarbayev, the grandson of the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, is an attempt to discredit the former head of state and apply pressure on the country, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev said Thursday.

On February 13, Aisultan Nazarbayev said in his Facebook blog that he seeks political asylum in the UK, fearing for his safety. In a number of posts, he accused the country's leadership of corruption, and claimed that he was under constant pressure from members of his family.

"It's time to close this subject. To speculate on the fantasies of an addict only because he is the grandson of the first president is dishonest, unfair and beyond morality.

Elbasy [the leader of the nation] is a person who has made and continues to make a huge contribution to the development of our country, to the preservation of peace, stability and harmony," Abaev said during the Open Dialogue program on the Khabar state television.

"What is happening now is a miserable attempt to discredit him, and to put pressure on our country, a dirty game," the minister stressed.

In 2019, Aisultan, 29, was given a suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer in London. The sentence includes 140-hours community service, 20 mandatory sessions of treatment from drug addiction, and a fine.

