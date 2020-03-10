Kazakh Minister Does Not Rule Out Postponement of Talks on Syria Scheduled for March

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) SULTAN, March 10 (Sputnik) - Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said he did not rule out the postponement of the talks on Syria scheduled for March in Nur-Sultan.

"No information yet," Tleuberdi told reporters.

"This [plans to hold the talks in March] was an assumption in December, now the situation has changed.. It is possible that they will not [be held in March]," he said.