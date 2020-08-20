UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Ministry Refutes Claims About Kawasaki Syndrome Outbreak In Children Amid COVID-19

Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Kazakh Ministry Refutes Claims About Kawasaki Syndrome Outbreak in Children Amid COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) SULTAN, August 20 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Health Ministry on Thursday refuted claims circulating on social media about an outbreak of Kawasaki syndrome among children in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The reports about the outbreak of Kawasaki [syndrome] among children do not correspond with reality. Over the recent days, Kazakh people have been writing on social networks about the alleged mass detection of Kawasaki syndrome in children who recovered from the coronavirus infection," the ministry's press service said.

According to the ministry, the Kawasaki disease cases are isolated. The statement added that not all children who had been infected with COVID-19 developed this syndrome.

The multisystem inflammatory syndrome, temporarily associated with COVID-19 in children and teenagers, is similar to Kawasaki disease, but the main clinical symptoms differ significantly, the ministry noted, adding that Kawasaki disease is typical for early childhood, while the multisystem inflammatory syndrome has also been recorded in teenagers and young people under 21 years old.

So far, Kazakhstan has detected COVID-19 among 2,357 children with the multisystem inflammatory syndrome being recorded in 14 of them. Three children with the syndrome have already recovered.

