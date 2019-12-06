UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Ministry Says Kashagan Operator Working To Increase Oil Production To 850,000 Bpd

Kazakh Ministry Says Kashagan Operator Working to Increase Oil Production to 850,000 bpd

The operator of the Kashagan oil field in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea is developing an expansion of the project to bring the design capacity for oil processing to 850,000 barrels per day, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said Friday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The operator of the Kashagan oil field in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea is developing an expansion of the project to bring the design capacity for oil processing to 850,000 barrels per day, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said Friday.

"At the moment, the operator is working on a project concept with the goal of increasing the oil processing design capacity to 850,000 barrels per day, which will be submitted to the republic by the end of 2020," Aset Magauov, deputy energy minister, said in a report at a news conference in Nur-Sultan.

