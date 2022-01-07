Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (NSC) has denied reports that a nephew of the first Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was detained

NUR SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (NSC) has denied reports that a nephew of the first Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was detained.

"The information on alleged detention of the first deputy chairman of the NSC of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samat Abish, is not true and provocative," the committee said in a statement.