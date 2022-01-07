UrduPoint.com

Kazakh National Security Committee Denies Detention Of Nazarbayev's Nephew

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Kazakh National Security Committee Denies Detention of Nazarbayev's Nephew

Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (NSC) has denied reports that a nephew of the first Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was detained

NUR SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (NSC) has denied reports that a nephew of the first Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was detained.

"The information on alleged detention of the first deputy chairman of the NSC of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samat Abish, is not true and provocative," the committee said in a statement.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Stoltenberg Says NATO Ready for Dialogue With Russ ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Ready for Dialogue With Russia, But Not to Compromise on K ..

45 seconds ago
 Three held for getting extortion from Rickshaw-dri ..

Three held for getting extortion from Rickshaw-driver

51 seconds ago
 CM Bizenjo reviews relief activities in rain & sno ..

CM Bizenjo reviews relief activities in rain & snowfall affected areas

53 seconds ago
 Kazakh President Tokayev to Appoint New Prime Mini ..

Kazakh President Tokayev to Appoint New Prime Minister on January 11

4 minutes ago
 2 more test positive for coronavirus in Balchistan ..

2 more test positive for coronavirus in Balchistan

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on Interior meets

Senate body on Interior meets

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.