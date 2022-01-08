Kazakh National Security Committee Says 7 Employees Killed in Unrest

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan has published on Saturday a list of casualties in this week's unrest, naming seven of its employees killed during clashes with rioters.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier this week, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. The president declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help bring the situation under control.