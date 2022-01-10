UrduPoint.com

Kazakh National Security Committee Says Colonel Ibrayev Found Dead Near His House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 01:52 PM

The Kazakh National Security Committee (NSC) said on Monday that its Colonel Azamat Ibrayev was found dead in the courtyard of his house in Nur-Sultan, adding that a pre-trial investigation is underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The Kazakh National Security Committee (NSC) said on Monday that its Colonel Azamat Ibrayev was found dead in the courtyard of his house in Nur-Sultan, adding that a pre-trial investigation is underway.

"On January 10, 2022, in the city of Nur-Sultan, the body of NSC Colonel Azamat Ibrayev was found in the courtyard of his house ... A pre-trial investigation is underway," the committee said in a statement.

