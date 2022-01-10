Kazakh National Security Committee Says Colonel Ibrayev Found Dead Near His House

The Kazakh National Security Committee (NSC) said on Monday that its Colonel Azamat Ibrayev was found dead in the courtyard of his house in Nur-Sultan, adding that a pre-trial investigation is underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The Kazakh National Security Committee (NSC) said on Monday that its Colonel Azamat Ibrayev was found dead in the courtyard of his house in Nur-Sultan, adding that a pre-trial investigation is underway.

