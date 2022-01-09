Kazakh Official Says Rioters Were Well-Prepared, Used Radio for Coordination

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The protesters in Kazakhstan demonstrated professional skills, Kazakh acting Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said on Sunday, adding that the rioters used radio to coordinate their actions.

"The protesters demonstrated professional skills ... They used radio stations to coordinate their actions," Turgumbayev said as aired by Kazakh broadcaster Khabar 24 tv channel.

According to Turgumbayev, the rioters also attacked the buildings of the police and military units in an attempt to seize weapons.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices.

Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence and heavy clashes with police erupted in several regions.

The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue and CSTO peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues. Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues and that he was going to announce specific measures on Tuesday.