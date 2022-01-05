Kazakh Oil, Gas Facility Workers Go on Strike as Rallies Continue in Republic - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Some workers of the Kazakh-Chinese oil and gas producing joint venture Mangistaumunaigaz located in Kazakhstan have gone on a strike, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Some workers of the Kazakh-Chinese oil and gas producing joint venture Mangistaumunaigaz located in Kazakhstan have gone on a strike, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a source.

The Mangistaumunaigaz facility is located in the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan where current protests began. As CNN reported, strikes at the oil production site have yet to affect the output of the facility.

Protests in the oil-producing Mangystau region of Kazakhstan originated in the initial days of 2022 after a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices went into force on January 1.

Despite the government's attempts to resolve the issue, the protests turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers, and activists are storming government buildings and media offices in Kazakhstan's biggest city of Almaty.

A state of emergency was introduced in several regions of Kazakhstan. mobile network, internet and tv broadcasting in the country were shut down, as well as Kazakh websites for access from abroad. Earlier on Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took over as head of the Security Council and promised a harsh response to violent protesters.