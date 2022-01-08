Kazakh Ombudswoman Says 11-Year-Old Killed in Almaty Unrest

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - An 11-year-old child was shot dead and a 15-year-old wounded critically during a week of violence in the Kazakh city of Almaty, childcare's rights ombudswoman Aruzhan Sain said Saturday.

The child was hit by a bullet as they were walking with their family on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, gunmen fired at a car carrying a 15-year-old and their father on Friday, wounding both. The teen's condition is life-threatening.

National troops and peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a six-nation regional security bloc, were called in to quell the unrest that erupted nationwide a week ago in response to a surge in fuel prices.