UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Ombudswoman Says 11-Year-Old Killed In Almaty Unrest

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Kazakh Ombudswoman Says 11-Year-Old Killed in Almaty Unrest

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - An 11-year-old child was shot dead and a 15-year-old wounded critically during a week of violence in the Kazakh city of Almaty, childcare's rights ombudswoman Aruzhan Sain said Saturday.

The child was hit by a bullet as they were walking with their family on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, gunmen fired at a car carrying a 15-year-old and their father on Friday, wounding both. The teen's condition is life-threatening.

National troops and peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a six-nation regional security bloc, were called in to quell the unrest that erupted nationwide a week ago in response to a surge in fuel prices.

Related Topics

Dead Car Almaty January Family From

Recent Stories

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

21 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

19 minutes ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

19 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

22 minutes ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.