Kazakh Parliament Abolishes Coordination Of Country's Policy With Ex-President Nazarbayev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Kazakh Parliament Abolishes Coordination of Country's Policy With Ex-President Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) SULTAN, February 2 (Sputnik) - The lower house of the Kazakh Parliament adopted on Wednesday legislative amendments that abolish the need to coordinate the main directions of the country's of foreign and domestic policy with former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, as broadcast by the house's website.

Last month, the lower house approved legislative amendments to the law on the first president that allow Nazarbayev to retain the right to be a member of the Constitutional Council of the republic, as well as to speak in the government and parliament.

When the upper house was later considering the document, it proposed its own amendment, canceling the need to agree with Nazarbayev on the main directions of foreign and domestic policy.

At a plenary session of the lower house, Kazakh lawmakers agreed with this amendment. Now, the document is set to be sent to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for signature.

